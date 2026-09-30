Lyon reluctant to sell Tyler Morton in January amid Liverpool links

Liverpool will have to wait until next summer to re-sign 23-year-old Lyon midfielder, Tyler Morton.

Lyon are reluctant to allow Tyler Morton to leave in January despite Liverpool’s continued interest in the midfielder. Andoni Iraola’s side are keen to keep the 23-year-old through the winter window. According to Football Insider, Liverpool have continued to monitor Morton’s progress since he left Anfield in 2025, and the Reds have not made a concrete approach for their academy graduate yet.

The Englishman is one of several midfielders being considered ahead of the winter transfer window as Iraola seeks to bolster his defensive-midfield options. Morton has seen his reputation grow considerably since moving to Ligue 1.

He made 43 appearances for Lyon in all competitions last season, scoring twice and providing three assists, while he has already featured in 10 games this campaign and has added another goal. His development has not gone unnoticed at Liverpool, who have kept track of his progress since sanctioning his departure.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined Lyon for £15 million after making 14 senior appearances for his boyhood club. Morton ultimately decided to leave in search of regular first-team football, but Liverpool could now consider bringing him back if they believe he is a perfect fit for Iraola’s system.

Why do Liverpool want another number six?

Liverpool’s search for another No. 6 is partly driven by the role Ryan Gravenberch has played since being moved into the position. The Dutchman has performed strongly as the deepest midfielder, but the Reds still need cover.

Having another specialist defensive midfielder would allow Iraola to deploy Gravenberch in more advanced areas when required, rather than having to operate as the team’s primary defensive midfielder in every game.

Morton’s ability to provide defensive solidity makes him an interesting candidate for the role. His experience in Ligue 1 has also given him more exposure to senior football after his limited opportunities at Liverpool.

Nevertheless, Morton is one of several options Liverpool is assessing as the club evaluates its midfield requirements. The player’s existing relationship with the club could make a reunion appealing, but any formal approach would likely face stiff resistance from Lyon, who are keen to keep their midfielder through the winter window.