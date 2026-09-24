Liverpool join Crystal Palace, Everton in Tyler Morton chase

Liverpool have entered the race to sign 23-year-old English midfielder Tyler Morton from Ligue 1 club Lyon amid rival interest from Crystal Palace and Everton.

Tyler Morton is attracting interest from Liverpool, Crystal Palace, and Everton, on the back of his impressive performances for Lyon, as per TEAMtalk. Morton has emerged as a key figure for Paulo Fonseca’s side this season, and his performances in France are now prompting interest from multiple clubs.

Nobody in the Lyon squad has played more minutes than the former Liverpool youngster after 10 competitive matches, underlining his importance to Fonseca. Lyon have also made an excellent start to the campaign and currently sit second in Ligue 1, behind only AS Monaco. Morton has played a significant role in that impressive run.

The Englishman’s defensive profile makes him an attractive proposition for clubs seeking midfield reinforcement. Liverpool’s interest is particularly understandable given their current situation. The Reds did not replace Curtis Jones during the summer, while uncertainty continues to surround Alexis Mac Allister’s long-term future, with PSG among his suitors. Morton could provide Andoni Iraola with defensive-midfield depth at a crucial moment.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined Lyon from Liverpool last year for an initial £10 million, with the deal potentially rising to £15 million. The Reds also negotiated a 20 per cent sell-on clause. Morton has already made 53 appearances for Lyon, registering three goals and three assists.

At 6ft 1in, the Wallasey-born midfielder has established himself as one of the leading defensive midfielders in Ligue 1. Liverpool have continued to monitor Morton’s progress since his departure, and his form has prompted suggestions of a potential return to Anfield. However, the Reds are not alone in pursuing his signature.

Liverpool could face stiff competition for Morton’s signature

Crystal Palace and Everton are also keeping tabs on Morton and could consider making a move when the January transfer window opens. The Eagles could look at him as a potential replacement for Adam Wharton, who is on the wishlist of some of the biggest clubs.

Meanwhile, the Toffees could be in the market for another defensive midfielder despite having signed Christian Norgaard and Hayden Hackney in the summer. James Garner has attracted significant interest in recent windows, and they could look at Morton as a potential long-term replacement.

For now, Lyon have little reason to consider Morton’s departure. Fonseca relies heavily on the midfielder, and his importance to the team makes any January approach difficult.