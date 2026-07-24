Aston Villa considering James Garner swoop.

Aston Villa are preparing for another important phase of their squad rebuild as Unai Emery looks to assemble a group capable of competing strongly on their return to the Champions League.

The Midlands club have already generated significant funds through player sales and are now assessing where that money can be reinvested most effectively. Central midfield has emerged as one of Villa’s main priorities following Youri Tielemans’s departure, with Emery seeking a player who can combine Premier League experience, defensive discipline and greater attacking output.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are considering a summer move for Everton midfielder James Garner. Villa have admired the 25-year-old for several months and were heavily linked with him before the January transfer window. Their interest has remained active, and the club’s recruitment team are now exploring whether a deal can be completed in the coming weeks.

Garner is viewed as a potential key player in Emery’s midfield rather than simply a squad-depth option. His ability to operate in several central roles, contribute from set-pieces and influence matches at both ends of the pitch has attracted Villa’s attention.

Everton protected by long-term contract

Any move for Garner is unlikely to be straightforward as the England international signed a new Everton contract in January that could keep him at the Hill Dickinson Stadium until 2030. That agreement leaves the Toffees in a strong negotiating position and removes any immediate pressure to sell.

Everton are understood to be relaxed about the long-standing interest from Villa. David Moyes considers Garner an important part of the project he is building and is keen to retain a midfielder who started every Premier League match for the club last season.

Garner also registered nine goal involvements during the campaign, representing the best attacking return of his top-flight career. The former Manchester United academy player joined Everton in 2022 for approximately £15 million and has since developed into one of the club’s most dependable performers.

Rogers sale gives Aston Villa financial flexibility

Aston Villa’s ability to pursue Garner has been strengthened by Morgan Rogers’s British-record £117 million transfer to Chelsea. That sale has provided Emery and the recruitment department with considerable financial flexibility as they attempt to replace several influential departures. Tielemans’s exit has left a particularly important vacancy in midfield, and Garner’s proven Premier League quality makes him an attractive candidate.

However, Everton are unlikely to entertain a low offer given his recent contract extension and importance to Moyes’s plans. Villa may therefore need to submit a substantial proposal to convince the Merseyside club to negotiate. Champions League football could strengthen Villa’s position if Garner is open to leaving, but there is currently no indication that Everton are actively looking to cash in.

Garner would be a sensible addition for Aston Villa because he offers reliability, versatility and Premier League experience at an important stage of his career. His improved attacking numbers also suggest there is more to his game than defensive work alone. However, the £15 million Everton paid in 2022 is no longer a realistic guide to his value. With a contract running until 2030, Villa may need to make a significant offer to turn their long-standing interest into a completed transfer.