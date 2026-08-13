Marc Bernal considering Barcelona loan exit this summer

Marc Bernal will consider leaving Barcelona on a season-long loan deal if they sign Rodri from Manchester City this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are interested in Marc Bernal. The three Premier League clubs are keen on reinforcing their first-team squads by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 19-year-old Barcelona wonderkid.

Marc Bernal and his career so far

Marc Bernal has established himself as one of the world’s brightest young midfielders since breaking into the first-team squad at FC Barcelona. Born in Berga, the Spaniard kick-started his youth career at CE Berga and also represented Gimnastic Manresa before graduating from Barcelona’s fabled La Masia academy.

The 19-year-old made his senior bow at the onset of the 2024/25 season before a long-term knee injury ended his campaign prematurely. Bernal has made 36 appearances for Barcelona thus far while contributing five goals and one assist. Meanwhile, the Spanish midfield prospect has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs with his exploits, with Premier League outfits, in particular, vying for his signature.

A man in demand

Manchester United must address their midfield concerns despite signing Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa and Andrey Santos from Chelsea earlier this summer. After parting ways with Casemiro and losing Manuel Ugarte to a long-term knee injury, the Red Devils need another midfielder. So, Bernal is a viable target for Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s interest in Marc Bernal is surprising. Mikel Arteta now has a stacked midfield unit after signing Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United. With Guimaraes in tow, the Gunners have top-class options like Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, and Myles Lewis-Skelly alongside the Brazilian.

As for Chelsea, the Blues are worried about Enzo Fernandez’s long-term future amid his links with Manchester City. Additionally, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo both suffered injuries that limited their availability in the 2025/26 season. So, Bernal is an appealing target.

With the Spaniard mulling over leaving Barcelona on loan, a move to the Premier League may be on the cards. However, Bernal’s loan departure is contingent on Barcelona securing Manchester City’s Rodri before the transfer window closes.