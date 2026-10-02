Manchester United, Real Madrid in transfer tussle to sign Miguel Gutierrez

Manchester United and Real Madrid are in a four-way battle to sign Spanish full-back Miguel Gutierrez, who only joined Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

According to a report by Fussball News, Miguel Gutierrez is emerging as a player of particular interest to Manchester United and Real Madrid. There are two more clubs from Italy, making it a four-way battle for the player who only joined Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

Bayer Leverkusen reportedly paid 26 million to sign Miguel Gutierrez from Girona in the summer, following the relegation suffered by the Spanish side at the end of the 2025/26 season. He had long been tipped to leave the club after a few impressive seasons in Catalonia.

Having come through the Real Madrid academy, Gutierrez truly made his mark with performances for Girona, particularly in the season when they finished in Champions League places. However, he has continued his good form with Leverkusen, making five appearances already, with the Germans signing him as a replacement for Alex Grimaldo, who left for Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Real Madrid, who signed Marc Cucurella to be their main left-back option in the summer, are already looking at Gutierrez as a potential competitive option for the left-back role in the future. There are considerable doubts over whether they will make the move in January, but keeping future tabs and plotting a move next summer or beyond is not necessarily ruled out.

Why are Manchester United interested in Miguel Gutierrez?

Manchester United are also part of the mix, as are AC Milan and Juventus in the race for Gutierrez, which makes it a four-way battle for the player. Despite his recent transfer to Germany, Leverkusen are not overly eager to part ways, although the report states that a bid worth €60-70 million could pique their attention from suitors.

The Red Devils are still in the market for a new left-back, keeping the long-term future in mind, and Gutierrez could be the latest to be added to their shortlist. Their targeted names include a few high-profile stars, as they reportedly hold an interest in Alejandro Balde, while names like Lewis Hall and Tyrick Mitchell have also been mentioned.

Manchester United are expected to sign a new defender in the January market, which may see them prioritise a move for a left-back. At the moment, they will keep tabs on names like Gutierrez, although a January move is highly unlikely, though a possible summer approach cannot be ruled out.