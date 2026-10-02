Barcelona join Arsenal, Real Madrid in Finn Jeltsch race

Barcelona have entered the race to sign Finn Jeltsch as Hansi Flick seeks defensive reinforcements, with Arsenal and Real Madrid already pursuing VfB Stuttgart’s 20-year-old sensation.

According to a report by Fichajes, Jeltsch has attracted tremendous interest thanks to his mature performances for the Bundesliga club over the last 18 months.

Stuttgart invested €8 million to sign Jeltsch from FC Nuremberg in January 2025, and he has since become a mainstay at the back, making 57 appearances for the club. Stuttgart have shown no indication that they are ready to sell, even as interest grows from top European clubs. The report states that it could take at least €60 million to persuade the German club to part with one of their most sought-after talents.

Arsenal and Real Madrid are the other clubs reportedly interested in Jeltsch, with either of those teams likely to tempt the young defender into considering the next steps in his career. Barcelona’s entry makes the situation even more interesting.

Why Barcelona are keen on Jeltsch

Andreas Christensen’s injury has prompted Hansi Flick to consider defensive reinforcements ahead of January. While the Danish defender’s problem is considered serious, he may not be sidelined for a major chunk of the season, meaning a €60 million investment may not justify the outlay ahead of the winter market.

Barcelona could fund a move for Jeltsch through sales of unwanted players. Alejandro Balde continues to attract interest from Manchester United, and the Catalan giants could recoup significant funds if they decide to sell the Spanish full-back.

Jules Kounde also has reported Premier League interest, and a sale could further bolster Barcelona’s budget for a centre-back. However, the need to spend heavily on a relatively inexperienced defender may not be an area the Blaugrana want to prioritise just yet, although they are expected to keep tabs on Jeltsch moving forward.

Competition circling for Finn Jeltsch

Real Madrid and Arsenal are strong contenders to sign the German defender, although central defence is not a priority for either club ahead of the January transfer window. Real Madrid do have long-term plans to invest in the position due to Andonio Rudiger’s contract situation, but they are not expected to move in January.

Arsenal recently signed Ezri Konsa and are reportedly expecting a swift return for the injured William Saliba, leaving Mikel Arteta’s side well stocked in the central defensive unit. This could give Barcelona a slight advantage in the race for Jeltsch.