Real Madrid join Arsenal, Liverpool in Finn Jeltsch chase

Arsenal and Liverpool will face stiff competition in the race to sign 20-year-old German centre-back Finn Jeltsch from Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet AS, Finn Jeltsch is the subject of interest from Real Madrid. The Merengues are keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing a centre-back next year, and they have set their sights on the 20-year-old VfB Stuttgart defender. However, they will not be alone in the battle for his signature, with a report by Fichajes revealed that he is also a target for Arsenal and Liverpool.

Who is Finn Jeltsch?

Finn Jeltsch has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Bundesliga since joining VfB Stuttgart from FC Nuremberg in February 2025. The German defender has made significant progress in the last 19 months, with his market value zooming to €35 million, per Transfermarkt.

The 20-year-old has made over 50 appearances for Stuttgart thus far while chipping in with two assists. Jeltsch has already accumulated over 500 minutes of game time in six outings this term, showcasing his importance to the team. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs across Europe.

A man in demand

Despite signing multiple centre-backs in the last few years, Arsenal’s endeavour for new central defenders have not stopped. Jeltsch has been one of several candidates on the North London club’s wishlist, though without offloading at least one centre-back, it is unclear why they would want to add another option to Mikel Arteta’s backline, considering William Saliba, Ezri Konsa, Ben White, and Jurrien Timber are also centre-back options.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s interest in Finn Jeltsch reflects the need to sign a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk.