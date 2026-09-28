VfB Stuttgart unwilling to sell Finn Jeltsch amid Premier League links

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United have suffered a blow in pursuit of VfB Stuttgart defensive sensation Finn Jeltsch.

VfB Stuttgart have no plans to sell Finn Jeltsch despite growing interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, with the Bundesliga club reportedly demanding €50-60 million before even considering talks for the 20-year-old defender.

All three Premier League clubs, as per a report by Fussball News, have watched Jeltsch live on several occasions and are carrying out detailed assessments of his development. However, there have been no concrete negotiations so far, with Stuttgart yet to receive an official offer.

The Bundesliga outfit are in a strong position because Jeltsch is contracted until June 2030 and remains an important part of their long-term plans. They are not planning to sanction his departure during the winter transfer window and are expected to retain him until at least the summer of 2027 unless an exceptional offer arrives.

Stuttgart are believed to value him considerably higher than his current market estimate of around €35 million, with the club only considering opening talks if a proposal in the region of €50-60 million is presented. They could also demand performance-related bonuses and a percentage of any future sale, potentially pushing the overall package even higher.

That stance will deter Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, each facing pressing needs to strengthen their defence.

Why Premier League trio are after Finn Jeltsch

Arsenal signed Ezri Konsa during the summer but remain interested in adding further quality at centre-back. Jeltsch could initially provide depth and competition before developing into an important long-term option for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Manchester United have an even greater need to refresh their defensive options. The status of Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, and Matthijs de Ligt beyond this season is unclear, leaving the club looking for younger players who could become part of their next defensive core.

Liverpool are also preparing for a major transition at centre-back. Virgil van Dijk is entering the final phase of his career with his contract running down, while Ibrahima Konate left the club during the summer. Reinforcing the defence remains a priority for the Merseyside club’s long-term planning.

The 20-year-old defender’s playing style helps explain the interest. The right-footed defender combines physical strength and aerial ability with composed, progressive passing from the back.

His positioning and tactical discipline also make him well suited to teams that defend high and expect their centre-backs to contribute heavily during build-up. For now, however, Stuttgart have little reason to rush into a sale.