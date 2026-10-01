Liverpool, Tottenham closely monitoring Konstantinos Tzolakis

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are tracking the progress of 23-year-old Greek international Konstantinos Tzolakis at Premier League club Hull City.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Konstantinos Tzolakis has piqued the attention of several Premier League and European clubs with his impressive start to life at Hull City. Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are two such prospective suitors as they think about reinforcing their goalkeeping units next year.

Per TEAMtalk, there are “figures within the Tottenham hierarchy who remain unconvinced that Kinsky is currently at the level expected” of a Spurs goalkeeper. As for Liverpool’s reported interest, the update suggests there is “currently no indication of a move being imminent” after they signed Lucca Brughmans.

Who is Konstantinos Tzolakis?

Konstantinos Tzolakis is part of the latest generation of Greek prospects, including Christos Tzolis, Christos Mandas, Konstantinos Koulierakis, and Konstantinos Karetsas, who are helping to shape the national side’s bright future. The 23-year-old rose in prominence after breaking into the first-team squad at Olympiacos, and his exploits at the club level earned him a move to Hull City in the summer.

Tzolakis made nearly 150 appearances for Olympiacos, conceding 105 clean sheets while keeping 64 clean sheets. The Greek international has been hot off the blocks since joining Hull City in a deal worth £20 million, keeping three clean sheets in five Premier League outings thus far, helping the newly-promoted club to rise into the top half of the table. Those exploits have provoked interest from many high-profile clubs.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Konstantinos Tzolakis makes sense. While Antonin Kinsky retains Roberto De Zerbi’s faith despite his struggling start to the 2026/27 season, questions persist about his Premier League readiness. Tzolakis, who has made a whopping 17 saves thus far in the Premier League while preventing 1.48 goals, has shown the quality that Kinsky has lacked.

As for Liverpool, the Merseyside club signed Lucca Brughmans in the summer as a long-term solution between the sticks. Additionally, Giorgi Mamardashvili is reportedly targeting the first-choice goalkeeper role for the Reds. So, despite uncertainties surrounding Alisson’s future, Liverpool have other pressing needs, including signing a holding midfielder and a right-winger.

Meanwhile, convincing Hull City to part ways with Tzolakis is likely difficult given his summer arrival. Tottenham and Liverpool are only in the monitoring stage, and a deal remains contingent on whether the suitors firm up their interest and tempt the newly-promoted Premier League club to sell him.