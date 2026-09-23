Tottenham stance on replacing Antonin Kinsky with Martin Dubravka revealed

Tottenham have no intention of replacing Antonin Kinsky with Martin Dubravka as their number one, despite his recent struggles.

Tottenham Hotspur have no plans to replace Antonin Kinsky as their first-choice goalkeeper despite some early concerns over his performances this season. According to a report by Football Insider, manager Roberto De Zerbi remains committed to the Czech goalkeeper, and he is not considering a change between the posts after just five Premier League matches.

Kinsky has been trusted as Tottenham’s number one following the club’s decision to move away from Guglielmo Vicario. De Zerbi, central to that switch, believes the 23-year-old has potential to shine in the Premier League.

Despite two clean sheets in five matches, recent displays have raised early questions over whether Tottenham could turn to summer arrival Martin Dubravka for greater experience.

The Slovak knows the Premier League well. The 37-year-old started 35 league matches for Burnley last season and has built up extensive experience at the highest level. However, De Zerbi does not intend to make Dubravka his first choice in goal.

De Zerbi will continue to back Kinsky

The Italian coach is prepared to accept that Kinsky will make mistakes as he adjusts to the demands of being Tottenham’s first-choice goalkeeper. Rather than immediately turning to his experienced deputy, De Zerbi wants to give the younger goalkeeper time to develop and demonstrate why the club placed their faith in him.

Kinsky’s save percentage stands at 60 per cent (among the bottom five in the Premier League) with a goals prevented figure of -1.73, indicating he has conceded more goals than he should have. The figures naturally prompt scrutiny of a Dubravka move, given his experience. However, the club’s decision-making has not been based solely on Kinsky’s early-season statistics.

Tottenham deliberately avoided signing a direct rival for Kinsky in the summer, backing the Czech goalkeeper’s readiness for the role. De Zerbi was central to that decision and is not prepared to abandon it after only five league matches.

The Spurs manager believes Kinsky remains the right fit for his team and hopes regular football will allow him to improve. De Zerbi’s vote of confidence puts Dubravka on standby duty.