Martin Dubravka is set to become a free agent, and Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on signing him in a Bosman move.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have an agreement with Martin Dubravka, and they are set to sign the former Newcastle and Manchester United goalkeeper. The player has already completed his medical with the North London club.

Guglielmo Vicario has been linked with the move away from the North London club, and they need to replace him properly. It appears that Dubravka could be a backup option for Tottenham next season, with Antonin Kinsky becoming the new first-choice goalkeeper for the North London outfit.

Dubravka has plenty of Premier League experience, and he could prove to be a very useful option on a free transfer. It would be a bargain acquisition, and the player would add significant quality and experience to the team. He could be one of the leaders of the dressing room.

It seems that Tottenham are prioritising experience and leadership qualities this summer. They have already signed Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi in Bosman moves since the summer transfer window opened.

The North Londoners were disappointing in the recently concluded campaign, finishing 17th in the league table. They will look to bounce back strongly. Adding more quality and depth to the team would be ideal. Having more leaders in the dressing room would be superb for the team as well.

Tottenham have plenty of talented young players, and adding more experience would be a step in the right direction. Meanwhile, the opportunity to play for the North London club will be exciting for the experienced goalkeeper. He has shown his quality with Newcastle in the past, and he was a useful backup option for Manchester United as well.

It was unlikely that too many top clubs would have been interested in signing him this summer, and therefore, the opportunity to join Tottenham will be exciting for him. It could be his final chance to play for a top club. The Slovak will be expected to compete with Kinsky for the starting spot. More competition for places could help both players improve.