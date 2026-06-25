Antonin Kinsky set to sign new Tottenham deal

Antonin Kinsky has turned things around at Tottenham, with the keeper now set to sign a new five-year deal and take the No. 1 spot

According to Ben Jacobs, Antonin Kinsky will sign a five-year deal with Tottenham and take the No. 1 spot from Guglielmo Vicario, as Roberto De Zerbi has made his decision on his starting stopper.

Only a few months ago, Antonin Kinsky was the subject of abuse from the Tottenham fanbase, and he looked down following an error-prone performance away at Atletico Madrid. He was also substituted in the first half after conceding three goals, which more or less pointed towards an imminent exit.

However, the Czech keeper has turned things around massively, as an injury to Guglielmo Vicario forced the club to use him, but his true revival occurred under Roberto De Zerbi in the final few games of the season. The Italian manager persisted with Kinsky against popular demand, but the move worked out, and it appears he has taken over as the club’s undisputed No. 1.

Martin Dubravka is now to join Tottenham as their No. 2, with Fabrizio Romano on X confirming that Kinsky will become the No. 1 in the season ahead. The Italian journalist also stated Spurs will sell Vicario in the summer, as all of those updates pointed towards a major turnaround for Kinsky.

Antonin Kinsky to sign new Spurs deal?

To complete the turnaround, Kinsky will sign a deal with Tottenham and commit his future for the next five years. This is a major signal of intent from the club, and the deal is a show of faith in the keeper who was beleaguered a few months ago. This contract appears to reflect De Zerbi’s preference, as the Italian has clearly trusted him over Vicario.

Vicario is being linked with a move to Serie A, with Napoli among reported suitors for the summer transfer window, as he could be on his way back to Italy in the current window.

The Dubravka signing is also a smart move, as Spurs are getting a keeper with considerable experience and one who was a No. 1 for Burnley last season. Overall, the goalkeeping setup looks competitive ahead of the new season, with Kinsky to begin the campaign as the undisputed No. 1 between the sticks.