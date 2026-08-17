Guglielmo Vicario set to join Juventus as deal agreed.

Juventus have reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Guglielmo Vicario, with the Italian goalkeeper set to return to Serie A on an initial loan deal.

According to Ben Jacobs via X, Juventus have agreed terms with Spurs after deciding to move for Vicario instead of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. The agreement will see the 29-year-old join on loan with an option to buy worth around €10 million (£8.6m).

Vicario’s departure comes after he lost his position as Tottenham’s first-choice goalkeeper under Roberto De Zerbi, with Antonin Kinsky moving ahead of him in the pecking order.

Juventus choose Vicario over Martinez

Juventus had been considering both Vicario and Martinez as they searched for a new goalkeeper. Martinez emerged as an option after Aston Villa moved towards completing a deal for Parma and Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. However, Juventus reportedly had a €10m proposal rejected for the Argentina international over the weekend.

Rather than significantly increasing their offer, the Serie A giants switched their attention to Vicario and have now successfully reached an agreement with Tottenham. The structure represents a relatively low-risk move for Juventus. Vicario will initially arrive on loan, giving them the opportunity to assess him before deciding whether to trigger the permanent option next summer.

For the goalkeeper himself, the move offers an opportunity to return to Italy and compete for regular first-team football. Signed for €20million from Empoli in 2023, Vicario has enjoyed a mixed time in North London.

Tottenham continue summer clear-out

Vicario joined Tottenham in 2023 in a deal worth approximately £17.2m and went on to make almost 120 appearances for the North London club. However, his situation changed following De Zerbi’s arrival. Kinsky has established himself as the manager’s preferred goalkeeper, while Tottenham have also signed experienced Martin Dubravka on a free transfer to provide additional cover.

That left Vicario facing the prospect of significantly reduced playing time. His impending departure continues a major reshaping of the Tottenham squad, with Cristian Romero, Djed Spence, Will Lankshear and Yves Bissouma among those also leaving this summer.

Pape Matar Sarr could potentially follow, with Everton and Nottingham Forest interested in the midfielder, who is reportedly valued at around £30m.

This looks like a sensible solution for Vicario and Juventus. At 29, the Italian needs regular football rather than spending a season behind Kinsky, and returning to Serie A provides him with a familiar environment in which to re-establish himself. Juventus have also secured favourable terms. After seeing their approach for Martinez rejected, landing Vicario on loan with a relatively modest purchase option significantly reduces the financial risk while still giving them an experienced goalkeeper with considerable Premier League pedigree.