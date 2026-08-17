Zion Suzuki set to join Aston Villa as deal agreed

Zion Suzuki is edging closer to joining Aston Villa after the club reached an agreement with Parma for the goalkeeper, while Emiliano Martinez is increasingly likely to leave the Villans.

According to a report by Sky Sports, Aston Villa have agreed a £29.9 million deal with Parma for the transfer of goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. The Japan international had been expected to join Paris Saint-Germain before that move collapsed, allowing Villa to quickly re-enter the race and reach an agreement to sign the 23-year-old goalkeeper from the Serie A club.

Zion Suzuki has been highly rated since impressing at Parma following his move from Japanese side Urawa Reds. He has made 57 Serie A appearances since 2024 and started all four of Japan’s matches at the World Cup, with those displays attracting the attention of several clubs ahead of the summer window.

Aston Villa have been considering a long-term change in goal for some time, amid persistent reports that Emiliano Martinez could seek a new challenge. They had previously shown interest in Suzuki and have now seized an opportunity created by the changes in the transfer market.

Suzuki had been close to joining PSG after a verbal agreement was reached between the French club and Parma. However, Fabrizio Romano reported that the deal was called off, prompting Aston Villa to move quickly in an attempt to bring the 23-year-old goalkeeper to England.

Aston Villa set to sign Zion Suzuki

Aston Villa wasted no time in re-entering the race to sign Suzuki following the collapse of the PSG deal and have now agreed a £29.9 million fee. According to David Ornstein, personal terms are also in place with the Japan international, suggesting that Villa have worked quickly to complete the transfer.

Ben Jacobs has shed more light on the personal terms, with the Parma stopper set to sign a five-year contract. With Villa now on the verge of signing the 23-year-old goalkeeper, the move would represent a major statement from Unai Emery’s side. Suzuki is expected to become Villa’s first-choice goalkeeper next season as Martinez’s future grows increasingly uncertain.

Will Emiliano Martinez leave Aston Villa?

Rumours of Martinez leaving Aston Villa have persisted for nearly two years, and he has been strongly linked with Juventus during this transfer window. The Bianconeri had reportedly informed Villa that they were ending their pursuit earlier in the summer, but the situation has changed following Villa’s move for Suzuki.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Juventus have already submitted an offer for Aston Villa to consider. Suzuki’s expected arrival, combined with Martinez’s long-standing desire for a new challenge, makes a departure increasingly likely for the Argentina international.

Juventus appear to be the most likely destination for Martinez at present, although negotiations will depend on whether the two clubs can agree on a suitable transfer fee.