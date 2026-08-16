Juventus revive talks to sign Emiliano Martinez, discussions hampered by key issue

Juventus have reignited their pursuit of Aston Villa shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez, but they have a major hurdle in their way.

Juventus have revived talks with Aston Villa over Emiliano Martinez, but fitness concerns are slowing progress, according to an update by reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 33-year-old Argentina international remains a potential target, though discussions are at an early stage. As per another update by Fabrizio Romano, Juventus asked for an update on Martinez’s situation at Villa again while holding a call regarding his potential availability.

However, the talks are not considered advanced at this stage. Martinez’s physical condition is one of the factors Juventus are considering before deciding whether to push ahead with the move. The goalkeeper dealt with physical issues during the World Cup, prompting the Bianconeri to assess alternative options rather than committing to a deal immediately.

Martinez’s age and recent fitness issues make Juventus cautious; a young replacement could align better with their rebuild timeline, while Aston Villa’s pursuit of Zion Suzuki suggests they, too, are hedging against his departure.

Aston Villa signed the Argentine from Arsenal for £17 million in 2020, and he has since established himself at Villa Park, with a key role in Argentina’s success at the global stage elevating his reputation further. His performances have helped Villa compete for European football.

Juventus sceptical about Martinez pursuit

Despite renewed interest, the Old Lady remain unconvinced Martinez is the right solution. Juventus’s pursuit of alternatives hinges on Martinez’s fitness assessment and financial demands.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa appear to be preparing for the possibility of Martinez leaving. The club have accelerated their pursuit of Suzuki after his move to Paris Saint-Germain collapsed. Romano reports that the West Midlands outfit have begun negotiations for the Japanese international and are making progress in their efforts to secure his arrival.

Aston Villa have already faced significant pressure to raise funds this summer and have been involved in multiple high-profile departures. The club are also attempting to retain key players where possible, making Martinez’s situation an important one to monitor.

For Juventus, the goalkeeper position remains an area where they want to find the right solution, as the exit-linked Michele Di Gregorio has not been convincing enough and could be offloaded. While Martinez would certainly be an upgrade, he will be more of a short-term fix.