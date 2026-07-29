Juventus contemplate swap deal to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga, Michele Di Gregorio on offer

Juventus are keen on signing Kepa Arrizabalaga and are willing to offer Michele Di Gregorio to Arsenal in a swap deal.

Juventus are considering a swap deal this summer that could see Arsenal’s Kepa Arrizabalaga arrive in Turin while Michele Di Gregorio heads to the Premier League. His agent, Carlo Alberto Belloni, has made his frustration with Juventus’ handling of the situation public and is now believed to be exploring opportunities for the player in England.

TuttoSport reports Arsenal as a possible destination, with the Gunners understood to be an attractive option despite the likelihood of Di Gregorio initially playing a backup role. A move to the Premier League would allow the Italian to rebuild his reputation before potentially securing a regular starting role elsewhere in England.

Juventus, meanwhile, have an interesting alternative: Arturo Canales has offered Arsenal’s Kepa Arrizabalaga to the Turin club. Discussions have even included the possibility of a direct swap between the two clubs involving both shot-stoppers.

A swap deal involving Kepa

The Old Lady have not committed to the proposal, but they have left the door open. The Bianconeri are exploring multiple options to replace Di Gregorio and remain unconvinced that Kepa is their preferred solution.

However, the club’s stance is likely to evolve depending on how the transfer market develops over the coming weeks. The Spanish international spent last season at Arsenal, where he made 12 appearances in all competitions while providing dependable cover.

Although he was not Mikel Arteta’s first-choice custodian, he demonstrated that he remains capable of performing at a high level after previously enjoying an impressive spell with Bournemouth.

If a deal were completed, Kepa has the experience required to immediately step in as Juventus’ first-choice option. Mattia Perin is expected to remain as the club’s backup, making Kepa a potentially cost-effective solution between the posts.

From Arsenal’s perspective, the proposed swap could also make sense. Di Gregorio would strengthen the club’s goalkeeping depth while giving Arteta another experienced option behind his established number one, David Raya. The two clubs remain far from an agreement, but the exchange framework offers both a path forward if their individual targets fall away.