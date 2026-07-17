Leeds United make contact to sign Michele Di Gregorio

Leeds United have reportedly considered Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio as an acute goalkeeping crisis deepens at Elland Road.

According to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Leeds United are widening their search for a new No. 1 goalkeeper for the new season, as they have reportedly enquired about Michele Di Gregorio. There is an acute goalkeeping situation developing at Elland Road, with the club on the verge of losing a third goalkeeper this summer.

Leeds United still have a lot of work to do in the transfer window despite making some moves recently. The goalkeeping situation has become a priority of late, as the club are on the verge of losing a third goalkeeper, meaning all three first-team options are expected to leave, with Lucas Perri is being linked with a move to Torino.

The crisis has reached critical point. Karl Darlow has agreed a move to Manchester United, while third-choice goalkeeper Illan Meslier has already joined Arsenal, as all three senior goalkeepers expected to depart. At the moment, Daniel Farke does not trust Perri in the role, and the club are exploring replacements across the market, including Norway’s Orjan Nyland on a free transfer.

Leeds United in Michele Di Gregorio enquiry

Leeds United have reportedly enquired about Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, though no clarity exists over his future in Turin at the moment. Given the ups and downs of last season, when he was dropped midway through the campaign, the Bianconeri are open to offers for the Italian goalkeeper.

Farke’s side have enquired but are not pushing hard for Di Gregorio, despite needing reinforcements after Perri’s departure. Di Gregorio emerges as a fallback option if Suzuki chooses England, with Leeds increasingly targeting the Italian market to address their goalkeeping shortage.

Juventus evaluating the market

Juventus are reportedly willing to let go of Di Gregorio if they can achieve their targets to strengthen the position. Emiliano Martínez is reportedly pushing to join the Bianconeri, according to reports, with recent suggestions indicating that Aston Villa are eager to keep hold of the Argentine.

Meanwhile, the Turin giants are also interested in Suzuki, according to the report, although there is a suggestion that the Japanese star wants a switch to England. Suzuki’s preference for England over Italy will be the key to unlocking both Juventus and Leeds’ futures at goalkeeper.