Aston Villa make progress in Zion Suzuki pursuit as talks advance

Aston Villa are making significant progress in their pursuit of Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki after Paris Saint-Germain’s proposed move for the Japan international collapsed.

According to Sebastien Vidal, Aston Villa have moved quickly to take advantage of the situation, with negotiations now advancing as they attempt to bring the highly-rated 23-year-old to the Premier League.

According to Ben Jacobs, the West Midlands outfit are optimistic about reaching an agreement with Parma, who are seeking a fee in the region of £25-30 million for their goalkeeper. Reports elsewhere suggest the overall package being discussed could reach approximately €35 million including add-ons.

The development comes amid continued uncertainty surrounding Emiliano Martinez, with Juventus showing renewed interest in the Argentina international.

Aston Villa advance in Suzuki negotiations

Suzuki had appeared destined to join PSG after the French champions reached an agreement with Parma over a deal worth around £29 million. However, the proposed transfer unexpectedly collapsed because of an issue surrounding commissions. Eventually PSG withdrew after the commission terms changed late in the negotiations.

That has provided Aston Villa with an opportunity to step in, and negotiations with Parma are now at an advanced stage. Suzuki has developed into one of Serie A’s most highly-rated young goalkeepers since arriving at Parma in 2024, while his performances for Japan have further enhanced his reputation.

At only 23, he would also represent a long-term investment rather than simply a short-term replacement should Martinez eventually leave Villa Park.

Martinez’s future could influence deal

Villa’s acceleration for Suzuki inevitably raises further questions about Martinez. The 33-year-old remains under contract until 2029, and Villa have previously maintained that he remains an important part of their plans. However, Juventus have revived their interest, while Martinez is reportedly open to a potential departure after six seasons with the Midlands club.

Suzuki’s arrival could therefore provide Villa with greater flexibility should a suitable proposal arrive for their current number one. Suzuki looks like a particularly sensible target for Villa. He is already gaining valuable experience in Serie A but, at 23, still has considerable room to develop.

The collapse of his PSG move has created an unexpected opening, and Villa appear determined to exploit it. With talks advancing and the club reportedly optimistic about satisfying Parma’s demands, this is now a transfer worth watching closely. It could also become the move that unlocks Martinez’s future, making Villa’s goalkeeping situation one of the more intriguing transfer stories heading towards the deadline.