Tottenham line up €80 million move for Alex Baena

Tottenham are plotting a raid on Atletico Madrid for their winger Alex Baena amidst interest from Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Tottenham are lining up an €80 million move for Alex Baena as they look to strengthen their attacking options. According to Fichajes, the 25-year-old has emerged as a target for several Premier League clubs, with Tottenham currently among the most interested sides.

The North London club could offer up to €80 million for Baena, with his ability to play multiple attacking positions and create from the left addressing Spurs’ need for attacking creativity in the absence of Xavi Simons, who is out injured.

Baena has made an excellent start to the 2024/25 season, scoring four goals and providing one assist in eight appearances for Atletico Madrid across all competitions.

His growing reputation was further enhanced during Spain’s recent meeting with England at Wembley. The Atletico star came off the bench in the 55th minute and quickly made a decisive impact.

He scored Spain’s equaliser to make it 2-2 before setting up Mikel Oyarzabal for the winning goal. The performance highlighted Baena’s ability to influence games from an advanced position.

Tottenham’s reported €80 million proposal would be significantly above Baena’s current market value, which is around €40 million. Meanwhile, Atletico are under no pressure to sell, with Baena under contract until June 2030.

They signed Baena from Villarreal in the summer of 2025 for a fee of around €50 million including add-ons. Spurs were keen on his signature even before he made the move to Madrid, but the Yellow Submarine stood in their way.

They prioritised a move for Baena in 2024 as they looked for greater creativity. However, the midfielder ultimately decided to remain at Villarreal at the time.

Spurs to face stiff competition from rival clubs

Tottenham are not alone in their interest, however. Manchester City and Aston Villa have also been linked with the Spain international ahead of the winter window.

Villa added several young attacking players to their squad during the summer, but Baena could offer a different type of experience and quality. Although he prefers operating from the left, his ability to play in several attacking positions makes him a useful option for Unai Emery.

While City have no shortage of quality in the final third, they are always on the lookout for players who can further bolster their squad, and they consider Baena an ideal fit for their project.

With Baena under contract until 2030 and Atletico under no pressure to sell, a winter transfer looks unlikely unless there is a massive offer on the table.