Juventus could sell Teun Koopmeiners in January amid Premier League links

Everton and Newcastle United are alert to the prospect of signing Teun Koopmeiners, as Juventus contemplate an exit.

Everton and Newcastle United are alert to the possibility of signing Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners as the Serie A giants consider permitting an exit in January, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness. The report names the two Premier League clubs as interested parties, with Juventus contemplating a sale in the region of €25 million or a loan departure should that prove unachievable.

Teun Koopmeiners was a big-money arrival at Juventus in the summer of 2024, when the Bianconeri paid €59 million for the Dutchman. The midfielder made his name at Atalanta under Gian Piero Gasperini, although since his move to Turin, he has struggled to convince managers including Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor.

Recent weeks under Luciano Spalletti have offered modest improvement, with Koopmeiners earning more minutes, including stints as a centre-back as well as his preferred midfield position, owing to injuries to key Juventus stars, notably Khephren Thuram and Manuel Locatelli. Yet Juventus harbour doubts about his long-term fit and are open to a winter departure.

Premier League clubs interested in signing Teun Koopmeiners

Back in the summer, Napoli as well as Premier League teams showed interest in Koopmeiners, and now, considering his potential availability ahead of January, those clubs could be back in the mix. Manchester United and Aston Villa were also reportedly linked at one point in the summer, although Everton and Newcastle United are now mentioned as potential suitors heading into the January transfer window.

Everton did spend significantly on their midfield during the summer with the arrival of Hayden Hackney. However, but the Toffees could be open to adding Koopmeiners’s experience to bolster their push for a European finish, having parted ways with Idrissa Gueye in the summer.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, pursued a different path by signing Nico Gonzalez from Manchester City apart from Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba. Yet, they may view the Dutchman as an option should the opportunity arise. However, there is a chance that they might view the Juventus midfielder as a viable option for their season and make a move.

On paper, both clubs could pursue either the loan arrangement or the €25 million fee; any move will hinge on Koopmeiners’s form over the coming months and Juventus’s final valuation.