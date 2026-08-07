Napoli table bid for Teun Koopmeiners amid Premier League links

Napoli will attempt to sign 28-year-old Netherlands international Teun Koopmeiners from fellow Serie A club Juventus this summer after submitting a bid to secure his signature.

According to a report by Hooligan Soccer, Aston Villa and Manchester United are interested in Teun Koopmeiners. The two Premier League clubs are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 28-year-old Juventus midfielder.

Teun Koopmeiners and his regression at Juventus

Teun Koopmeiners has endured a hit-and-miss spell since joining Juventus from Atalanta in a deal worth $63 million in August 2024. The 28-year-old arrived at the Allianz Stadium having been one of the most impressive players in Serie A after evolving into a productive playmaker during his three-year spell with La Dea. However, he has been inconsistent since moving to the Turin club.

The Dutch midfielder has been in and out of the starting lineup in the last two seasons, managing an average of less than 3,000 minutes per year (5,670 minutes in 89 appearances with an output of seven goals and four assists). Nevertheless, Koopmeiners’s stock remains high, with Napoli, Aston Villa, and Manchester United vying for his signature.

A man in demand

Napoli will target a versatile midfielder during the off-season, as Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa reportedly faces an uncertain future at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Additionally, Kevin De Bruyne has struggled with fitness issues since joining Napoli last summer. So, they need a productive midfielder, with Koopmeiners an option worth considering.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s interest in Teun Koopmeiners makes logical sense. The Villans are scouring the market for a holding midfielder after selling Youri Tielemans to Manchester United. They are also worried about depth after losing Amadou Onana to a long-term knee injury. The Juventus midfielder has thus emerged as a viable target, particularly if he regains the form he showed at Atalanta.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils have already signed two midfielders, thus replacing Casemiro and the injured Manuel Ugarte. However, Carrick’s squad lacks depth in the midfield unit, and the English tactician is pursuing a third midfielder to complete the overhauling of the department, with Koopmeiners emerging as an option worth considering.

The Dutchman produced 29 goals and 15 assists in 129 games during his Atalanta spell, a record that shows remarkable productivity for a midfielder. If he rediscovers that form, Napoli, Aston Villa or Manchester United could secure a top-class asset.