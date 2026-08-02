Aston Villa, Manchester United line up Teun Koopmeiners swoop

Aston Villa and Manchester United are keen on signing 28-year-old Dutch playmaker Teun Koopmeiners from Serie A club Juventus this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, Teun Koopmeiners may not have a future at Juventus beyond the ongoing transfer window. Juventus is open to bids for the 28-year-old midfielder, with the Serie A giants demanding around €30 million to sell him.

Per Calciomercato, the Dutchman’s long-term future has become uncertain after Douglas Luiz’s impressive performance in a recent pre-season friendly, where he was one of the best players in the team. Meanwhile, the report has added that Juventus will also be open to a loan deal with a purchase obligation clause if his suitors refuse to pay €30 million for a permanent transfer.

Teun Koopmeiners and his regression at Juventus

Teun Koopmeiners has seen his stock plummet since joining Juventus from Atalanta in August 2024. The 28-year-old arrived at the Allianz Stadium with a burgeoning reputation of being one of the most impressive players in Serie A, having been a productive playmaker during his three-year spell with La Dea. However, that consistency has disappeared at the Turin club.

The Dutch midfielder has been in and out of the starting lineup in the last two seasons, managing an average of less than 3,000 minutes per year (5,670 minutes in 89 appearances with an output of seven goals and four assists). Nevertheless, Koopmeiners’s stock remains high, and a Premier League move could materialise soon.

Why are Aston Villa and Manchester United interested?

Aston Villa’s interest in Teun Koopmeiners is understandable. The Villans are scouring the market for a holding midfielder after selling Youri Tielemans to Manchester United. They are also in trouble on personnel count after losing Amadou Onana to a long-term knee injury. The Juventus midfielder has thus emerged as a viable target, particularly if he regains the form he showed at Atalanta.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils have already signed two midfielders, thus replacing Casemiro and the injured Manuel Ugarte. However, Carrick’s squad lacks depth at midfield, and the manager is pursuing a third midfielder to complete the overhauling of the department, with Koopmeiners emerging as an option worth considering.

The Dutchman produced 29 goals and 15 assists in 129 games during his Atalanta spell, a record of remarkable productivity for a midfielder. If he rediscovers that form, Aston Villa or Manchester United could secure a bargain for €30 million.