Crystal Palace closely monitoring Andre Luiz, Danilo Santos, scout confirms

Crystal Palace are closely monitoring Brazilian midfielders Andre Luiz and Danilo Santos, with club scout in the Americas Alessandro Brito playing a key role in the interest.

According to ESPN Brazil via Sport Witness, Alessandro Brito, Crystal Palace’s head scout in the Americas, is keeping a close watch on the Corinthians and Botafogo midfielders, respectively. Brito insisted they are on the club’s watch list and that no talks are taking place at the moment.

Brito stressed that he is keeping extensive watch on both players ahead of a potential future decision. “No, they didn’t get to the point of happening,” Brito said when asked whether Palace are holding talks for Andre and Danilo.

As per Brito’s remarks to ESPN Brazil, “They remain under our monitoring. There is a need for us in that position, so we’ve been following some players who stand out there. They are, yes, on a broad monitoring list that we’ve been following game by game.”

Crystal Palace interested in Andre and Danilo

Palace are in the market for midfield reinforcements to build their squad, particularly in anticipation of potential future European endeavours and the prospect of losing key personnel in the position. For instance, Adam Wharton is widely expected to leave the club in the near future, and both Andre and Danilo could serve as successors.

The Brazilian pair are being tracked as potential midfield reinforcements following summer links to other clubs Andre was linked with the Eagles during the off-season, while Danilo was of particular interest to Newcastle United, although that club chose other targets instead of finalising a deal.

Crystal Palace eager to sign new midfielders

Crystal Palace have widened their scouting network in recent years and maintain a thorough setup across South America. Beyond the Brazilian duo, AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit has reportedly been watched by Palace as well as other clubs, while there is rumoured interest in Lamine Camara of AS Monaco.

Of late, there have been links with Lyon’s Tyler Morton, with Liverpool also keen to take their former midfielder back to Anfield, and Palace may attempt to recruit him if circumstances allow. Ahead of the January window or next summer, Brito’s extensive work on both Andre and Danilo positions Palace to act decisively should either Corinthians or Botafogo star become available.