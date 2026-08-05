Crystal Palace eyeing summer move for Andre, learn price

Crystal Palace will look to sign 20-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andre from Corinthians in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by ESPN Brasil, Andre is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have their sights set on the 20-year-old Corinthians prospect.

Per ESPN Brasil, Crystal Palace will not be alone in the battle for the promising midfielder’s signature, as he is also a target for Juventus. Meanwhile, Corinthians will demand around €18 million to part ways with the player while also asking for add-ons worth €4 million.

Who is Andre?

Andre Luiz Santos Dias, better known as Andre, is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Sao Paulo, the youngster spent his formative years in Brazil, rising through the ranks at Corinthians before graduating from the youth division at the club.

The 20-year-old made his senior bow for Corinthians in September 2025, and he has grown in stature in the 2026 season. The Brazilian midfielder has accumulated over 2,000 minutes of game time in 33 appearances across all competitions, chipping in with five goals and two assists. His progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and a move to England may be on the cards.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Andre is understandable. The Eagles are scouring the market for a midfielder, as Jefferson Lerma is on the wrong side of 30. Additionally, Cheick Doucoure’s fitness issues have rendered him unavailable for most of the last two seasons.

More importantly, the decision-makers at Crystal Palace are worried about Adam Wharton’s long-term future amid his links with high-profile clubs like Liverpool. Several candidates, including Youssouf Fofana, have thus emerged on the South London club’s wishlist, with Andre also a viable target.

The Brazilian midfielder has the age profile and the physicality to adapt to the demands of the Premier League. Meanwhile, Corinthians’ asking price of €18 million adds to the youngster’s appeal, though competition from Juventus creates some uncertainties ahead of their pursuit in the ongoing transfer window.