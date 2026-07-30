Crystal Palace make move to sign Youssouf Fofana, Everton also keen

Crystal Palace will look to sign 27-year-old French midfielder Youssouf Fofana from Serie A club AC Milan this summer.

According to a report by Daniele Longo on Calciomercato, Youssouf Fofana is also the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees have identified midfield as a priority reinforcement area for the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old AC Milan midfielder.

However, Everton will face stiff competition for his signature, as per Daniele Longo, he has been the subject of an enquiry from Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, AC Milan will demand around €15-20 million to part ways with the Frenchman in the coming weeks.

Youssouf Fofana and his AC Milan journey so far

Youssouf Fofana has made steady progress since joining AC Milan from AS Monaco in August 2024. The 27-year-old has established himself as a regular for the Rossoneri, appearing in both starting and substitute roles. However, his performances have become inconsistent in the last 12 months, representing a notable step back from the form he displayed during his time in Ligue 1, where he was considered one of French football’s most promising midfielders.

The French midfielder has made 88 appearances across two seasons, contributing 3 goals and 13 assists. While these goal contributions represent a respectable tally for a holding midfielder, questions persist over his consistency and ability to impose himself physically. Nevertheless, Fofana remains an attractive prospect in the market, with Crystal Palace and Everton among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Fofana to Premier League soon?

Everton’s interest in Youssouf Fofana is strategically logical. While midfield has been a relative strength under David Moyes, squad depth poses a mounting concern. Idrissa Gueye has called time on his stint with the Merseyside club, while Tim Iroegbunam, Carlos Alcaraz, and Harrison Armstrong face an uncertain future at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. So, Everton must recruit a new midfielder this summer.

As for Crystal Palace, Adam Wharton continues to face an uncertain future at Selhurst Park due to his links with high-profile clubs. Even if Wharton remains at the South London club, the Eagles need a long-term partner for him, as Jefferson Lerman is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career.

With Crystal Palace submitting an enquiry for a summer move, they have clearly overtaken Everton in the battle for Fofana’s signature. AC Milan’s asking price of €15-20 million adds to the Frenchman’s appeal, though per Calciomercato, the Serie A giants have yet to decide whether they are ready to cash in on him.