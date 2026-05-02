Everton considering summer move for Youssouf Fofana

Everton have reportedly identified 25-cap French international Youssouf Fofana as a summer transfer target, with AC Milan willing to sell the 27-year-old for a bid over €25 million.

A report by Italian outlet Calciomercato has revealed that AC Milan midfielder Youssouf Fofana is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees have identified midfield as a priority reinforcement area for the upcoming transfer window. Meanwhile, the Rossoneri would ideally retain the 27-year-old but face mounting financial pressure that could force a sale if bids exceed €25 million.

Massimiliano Allegri, Milan’s manager, remains an admirer of Fofana’s technical abilities and actively wants to extend the player’s stay beyond the ongoing season. However, Everton face significant competition for his signature, as Galatasaray, Lyon, and Marseille are also pursuing the French international. Additional Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa and Tottenham, have expressed interest, complicating the race for his services.

Youssouf Fofana and his AC Milan journey so far

Fofana has demonstrated steady progression since joining AC Milan from AS Monaco in August 2023. The 27-year-old has established himself as a regular fixture in the Rossoneri’s midfield, appearing in both starting and substitute roles. However, his performances have become inconsistent this season, representing a notable step back from the form he displayed during his time in Ligue 1, where he was considered one of French football’s most promising midfielders.

The French midfielder has made 84 appearances across two seasons, contributing 3 goals and 13 assists. While these goal contributions represent a respectable tally for a defensive midfielder, questions persist regarding his out-of-possession consistency and ability to impose himself physically. Nevertheless, Fofana remains an attractive prospect in the transfer market, with Everton competing for his signature in a four-way battle.

Fofana Transfer to Premier League: Can Everton sign him?

Everton’s pursuit of Fofana is strategically logical. While midfield has been a relative strength under David Moyes this season, ageing squad depth poses a mounting concern. Idrissa Gueye, currently 36 years old, will turn 37 during the 2026/27 season and is clearly in the twilight of his career. The Merseyside outfit require a long-term midfield solution alongside James Garner to secure stability beyond the next two years.

Additionally, Tim Iroegbunam faces an uncertain future at the Hill Dickinson Stadium after failing to secure regular playing time under Moyes, while the situation surrounding the potential permanent signing of Merlin Rohl remains unresolved. Several midfield candidates, including Arthur Atta, have emerged on Everton’s shortlist, with Fofana representing an experienced, target who could provide immediate impact.

The 27-year-old midfielder’s €25 million-plus valuation appears attractive given his age, experience, and technical profile, positioning him as a viable solution to Everton’s midfield rebuild. However, the competitive landscape significantly complicates Everton’s pursuit of the 25-cap French international. Perhaps, European qualification status and financial resources will be major factors for a deal.