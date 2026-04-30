Aston Villa, Tottenham vying for Youssouf Fofana, make offers

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing 27-year-old French international Youssouf Fofana from AC Milan in the summer transfer window, with both Premier League clubs already submitting formal offers.

According to a report by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are in active pursuit of Youssouf Fofana. The two Premier League clubs are keen on reinforcing their midfield units with a versatile operator in the coming months. Both clubs have already contacted the 27-year-old’s representatives with concrete offers for a summer move.

A summer exit appears feasible, as AC Milan will entertain offers for the Frenchman during the upcoming transfer window. The report indicates the Rossoneri will demand approximately €25 million to part ways with Fofana, who previously rejected advances from Turkish clubs during the winter window.

How has Youssouf Fofana fared at AC Milan?

Youssouf Fofana has made steady progress since joining AC Milan from AS Monaco in August 2024 for €25 million. While the 27-year-old has established himself as a regular presence in the middle of the park for the Rossoneri, his consistency has wavered over the past season, a notable departure from the form he displayed in Ligue 1.

The French midfielder has made nearly 100 appearances for AC Milan to date, registering 3 goals and 13 assists. While these goal contributions represent a respectable tally for a defensive midfielder, questions persist regarding his ball-winning efficiency and positioning consistency at times. Nevertheless, Fofana remains an attractive prospect, as both Aston Villa and Newcastle United have identified him as a priority midfield target this summer.

Fofana Transfer to Premier League: Can Villa or Tottenham Sign Him?

Aston Villa’s pursuit of Fofana carries strategic merit. Despite a well-stocked midfield under Unai Emery, the squad faces structural vulnerabilities. Boubacar Kamara continues to battle fitness concerns and is currently sidelined with another lengthy injury. Ross Barkley has encountered similar problems, limiting his availability. Meanwhile, John McGinn is on the wrong side of 30 and faces an uncertain future at the club. This context makes midfield investment essential.

For Tottenham, the turbulent 2025/26 season threatens significant squad turnover. Recent developments have linked Pape Matar Sarr with an exit from the North London club. Yves Bissouma has no future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while Joao Palhinha’s status remains unresolved ahead of his loan arrangement’s expiration.

AC Milan’s €25 million valuation positions Fofana as an attractive acquisition for both suitors, as he remains in his prime years and could provide long-term midfield stability. The critical question now revolves around Fofana’s preference, particularly given his prior rejection of Turkish alternatives in the winter window.