Aston Villa set price to sell John McGinn amid Everton links

Aston Villa will reportedly demand £20 million to sell 31-year-old Scottish international John McGinn in the summer transfer window amid his links with Everton.

A report by Football Insider has revealed Aston Villa’s asking price for John McGinn in the upcoming transfer window. The West Midlands outfit will demand around £20 million to part ways with the 31-year-old long-serving midfielder as they prepare for summer bids for his signature.

Recent reports have linked the Scotsman with Everton, with the Merseyside outfit keen on adding a versatile midfielder to their first-team squad. Aston Villa’s asking price of £20 million makes McGinn an appealing target, as he offers top-class short-term depth in the middle of the park.

John McGinn and his career so far

John McGinn has established himself as one of the most underrated midfielders in the Premier League since Aston Villa returned to the top flight. Born in Glasgow, the experienced midfielder spent his formative years in Scotland and graduated from the youth division at St. Mirren. Aston Villa signed the 31-year-old from Hibernian in August 2018.

McGinn has been a utility player for Aston Villa due to his ability to play every role in the middle of the park. The Scottish international has made nearly 300 appearances for Aston Villa while accumulating 37 goals and 46 assists. This creative output demonstrates his value beyond defensive contributions. However, the veteran Scottish midfielder faces an uncertain future at Villa Park amid speculation surrounding his long-term role.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Everton’s interest in John McGinn is understandable. The Toffees are scouring the market for a versatile midfielder as they aim to revamp their squad if they secure European qualification for the 2026/27 season. Pursuing McGinn makes tactical sense, as he can complement James Garner in the middle of the park and provide a proven option in the Premier League.

While the Aston Villa captain can play every role in midfield, his best attributes emerge as a box-to-box midfielder. McGinn’s engine and presence in the middle of the park would allow Garner to sit deeper and dictate play while the veteran midfielder drives forward with consistent intensity and technical quality across the pitch.

Aston Villa’s asking price of £20 million remains attractive, as Everton would avoid overextending their summer budget while acquiring a top-class midfielder. Villa’s openness toward McGinn’s departure reflects their priorities: they are eager to retain Morgan Rogers amid interest from several high-profile clubs. A move across the Premier League could benefit all parties involved.