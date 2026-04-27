Everton interested in John McGinn

Everton are reportedly interested in exploring a move for Aston Villa star John McGinn, as talks are planned to take place soon.

According to Football Insider, Everton are showing considerable interest in exploring a move for John McGinn. The experienced midfielder could be tempted by the prospect of a key role under David Moyes, but his situation at Aston Villa could make things tricky for the Toffees.

John McGinn could be considered a game-changing and transformative signing for Aston Villa, with the Scottish midfielder helping the club rise to new levels over the last few years. Even this term, his contributions of seven goals and six assists across 38 games have placed the team in a strong position to play Champions League football next season.

McGinn was the subject of interest from teams like Everton last summer, but he eventually signed a new deal with Aston Villa in November. The fresh terms are set to last until 2028, which does give the Birmingham side enough security over his position but also lets them retain the 31-year-old fan favourite’s market value.

Everton are still keen on the midfielder, as David Moyes plans on bringing in a new midfielder who could directly compete for a starting spot. The Toffees have a good enough midfield setup at the moment, but it would require some level of refreshing to keep things ticking, especially if they were to qualify for Europe next season.

A player like the 31-year-old Aston Villa fan favourite would be an ideal addition only if Everton can get him for the right price. They are looking at younger alternatives, with links to Middlesbrough hotshot Hayden Hackney among others. However, the experience of McGinn would be a decisive factor in this pursuit, as the Toffees could explore talks with Aston Villa over a potential move.

Will John McGinn Leave Aston Villa?

The idea of a key role within the Everton ranks could be a tempting prospect for a player like McGinn, although he may not have a real reason to leave Aston Villa at the moment. Given the recency of his contract extension as well as the important role he maintains under Unai Emery, there are no sporting merits for the Scotland international to leave the Birmingham club, especially with Champions League football.

However, many factors could still favour a switch, but much will depend on Aston Villa’s asking price. For the club to even consider selling might be financially motivated, as Emery’s side may need to raise cash to keep strengthening their squad ahead of the new season, which does give Everton a chance to make their play.