Aston Villa, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Liverpool run rule over Kees Smit

Aston Villa, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, and Liverpool are all scouting AZ Alkmaar attacking sensation Kees Smit.

Aston Villa, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, and Liverpool had sent scouts to watch Kees Smit as AZ Alkmaar visited Sunderland this week, with interest in the highly-rated Dutch midfielder continuing to grow.

According to TEAMtalk, representatives from several English clubs were present at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday as AZ suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat. Smit started the game and once again caught the eye despite his side eventually losing to Enzo Le Fee’s late penalty.

The 20-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting young midfielders in Europe over the past 18 months, with his performances attracting sustained attention from clubs across the continent. This versatility, moving between deeper midfield and more advanced roles, is exactly what elite European clubs now prize, and it explains the competition for his signature.

Liverpool are understood to be among the most interested clubs, having admired Smit for some time. Their representatives were reported to be in attendance at Sunderland to monitor his development, while Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Crystal Palace also sent scouts to watch the Dutchman.

The widespread scouting presence underlines the competition that could develop for Smit if AZ decide to entertain offers for his services. Smit has risen through the AZ academy and has been part of their first-team setup since the summer of 2024. He has already made 83 appearances for the Dutch club, contributing to 21 goals during that period.

His progress was particularly impressive last season, when he registered 15 goal contributions in 46 appearances despite increasingly being used in deeper midfield positions. Smit has also made a positive start to the current campaign, providing two assists in six outings.

The midfielder was expected to be on the move during the summer, but no deal materialised despite interest from clubs around Europe. Ronald Koeman’s decision to exclude him from the Netherlands’ World Cup squad added to the setback, although it has not affected the level of interest in his services.

Multiple English clubs could battle for Smit

Smit is currently valued at around €60 million, a figure that could make any potential January move a significant investment. Liverpool’s interest could become particularly relevant during the winter window.

The Reds considered adding another midfielder to support Andoni Iraola’s high-intensity pressing approach, and Smit’s technical quality and versatility could fit that profile. While they might have opted against signing a replacement for Curtis Jones, Smit is firmly on their radar.

Even Villa, Chelsea, and Crystal Palace rate him very highly and could make a move for him. The Eagles’ impressive track record of developing young talents could tempt him, while the Blues’ project revolves around the best young players, and Villa do have room for more quality options in the final third.