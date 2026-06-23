Kees Smit offered to Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham amid Newcastle United links

Kees Smit is the subject of widespread interest from Premier League clubs, with reports stating that the midfielder has been offered to several teams.

Kees Smit has reportedly been offered to a quartet of Premier League clubs, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United, this summer, according to TEAMtalk. AZ Alkmaar are rumoured to be asking for around €60 million for the 20-year-old central midfielder, with a move to England potentially on the cards.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the Eredivisie’s most promising talents, with 46 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists. His technical quality, intelligence in possession, and ability to dictate play have attracted close attention from multiple clubs.

There have been suggestions that it is only a matter of time before he makes the switch to the Premier League, with Liverpool among the clubs interested. The Merseysiders remain in the mix, with the main story here centring on how the Dutch midfielder has been offered to them, as well as Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Newcastle may be the strongest prospect among the quartet, viewing Smit as a replacement should Sandro Tonali depart. Luke Edwards on X confirmed the club’s interest in the Dutch midfielder. Newcastle are anticipating the possibility of Tonali leaving and have been linked to players like Yasin Ayari; however, their overriding wish is to retain the Italian, and in the event of his departure, Smit’s profile would suit their long-term plans.

How is the market shaping up

Liverpool and Chelsea remain in the hunt, though neither has made him a priority target. Arne Slot’s side are monitoring several midfield names, including Alex Scott and Ayyoub Bouaddi, and may continue to keep tabs on Smit. Chelsea have also been linked to Bouaddi alongside Liverpool, and are awaiting clarity on Enzo Fernández’s future before committing to a midfield signing.

The €60 million asking price may deter Liverpool and Chelsea from making a move, while Tottenham may step back from the race. Spurs are holding fresh talks for Sandro Tonali as their primary midfield target and could view Smit as an alternative, though Tonali and West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes remain their top priorities.