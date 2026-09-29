Real Madrid planning 2027 move for Elliot Anderson

Real Madrid are planning a move for Manchester City star Elliot Anderson, with the recent guilty verdict likely to play its part.

As reported by Fichajes, Elliot Anderson is a name under consideration at Real Madrid ahead of 2027, with the midfielder seen as a player who would improve the team. The recent guilty verdict over Manchester City’s 115 charges could play a role not only in the financial demands, but also in understanding whether the player wants out of the Etihad project.

That includes some of the recruits like Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez, as Real Madrid are reportedly interested in the former as part of their search for a new midfielder. Jose Mourinho’s side were looking for a top-level midfielder in the summer as they targeted former Manchester City star Rodri, who ended up joining arch-rivals Barcelona instead.

A move for Anderson could be on the cards, although any deal will depend on the financial demands set out by Manchester City as well as the player’s wishes. If the Premier League giants face heavy sanctions, players like Anderson could leave for a new challenge, and a move to the Bernabeu could prove tempting enough for him to continue his career there.

Can Real Madrid realistically sign Elliot Anderson?

If Manchester City face major sanctions, they could offload expensive stars. Anderson may be among them. Real Madrid are already in the mix for Erling Haaland, according to reports, and adding the 23-year-old England international would be a major coup.

Manchester City paid a then-club-record fee to sign Anderson, which was later eclipsed by their outlay on Fernandez from Chelsea. Given that he is under contract until 2031, there is little doubt that Manchester City would allow his departure for a lower fee, and they may even demand a price that guarantees a profit.

There is a possibility of a discount should the punishment push Manchester City into a lower league or force them to sell their players. In that case, players like Anderson could demand an exit, and this is where Real Madrid may have a genuine chance to sign him. Under normal circumstances, the player is not for sale and is seen as a vital part of the club’s future.