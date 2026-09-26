Unai Emery stance on Alejandro Garnacho revealed amid relentless struggles

Unai Emery is not concerned about Alejandro Garnacho’s lack of game time, with the Aston Villa boss ready to give the winger time to adapt.

According to Football Insider, Alejandro Garnacho’s future is firmly at Aston Villa despite reported concerns over his game time so far this season. Emery is not concerned about the Argentine winger at this stage, as he believes the attacker needs time to adapt to a new system and new tactical demands.

Aston Villa picked up their first real breakthrough of the season in terms of results when they beat Tottenham just before the international break. Emery will hope the team builds on that momentum, but he is also keen to integrate some of the new players moving forward.

One of those players is Garnacho, who has barely featured since the season began. The Argentine joined Aston Villa in the summer from Chelsea on a loan deal with a conditional obligation worth £43 million. That clause may be linked to appearances, and some have compared his situation to Harvey Elliott’s loan spell last summer, which eventually saw him return to Liverpool.

However, in Garnacho’s case, Emery has complete faith in the player despite his limited minutes so far. The £43 million-rated winger has made three substitute appearances in the league but has not featured in any other competitions, with the manager insisting his opportunity will come in the coming weeks.

Will Garnacho stay at Villa?

Recent speculation has seen Garnacho linked with La Liga clubs, largely because of the lack of game time he has had at Villa so far. Aston Villa, though, insist the winger has a future at the club, with Emery believing he needs time to adapt to his new surroundings, system and tactical approach.

Emery feels Garnacho needs plenty of time and space to settle in, and it is worth noting that the £43 million-rated winger also had a difficult spell at Chelsea, where he spent just one season. Despite the speculation around his future, Emery believes Garnacho has a big future at Villa Park, which could also point towards the club making the move permanent later on.

For now, Garnacho has a clear opportunity to establish himself at the club and take advantage of the lack of established starters in the attacking positions.