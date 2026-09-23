La Liga clubs considering 2027 move for Alejandro Garnacho

La Liga clubs are tracking the situation of 22-year-old Argentine international Alejandro Garnacho amid his struggles at Aston Villa.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Alejandro Garnacho’s struggles at Aston Villa in the first month of the 2026/27 season have not deterred his prospective suitors. Instead, La Liga clubs are closely monitoring the 22-year-old winger’s situation, with a move in next summer’s transfer window possible.

Alejandro Garnacho and his situation

Alejandro Garnacho has fortunes have plummeted since leaving Manchester United last year. The 22-year-old joined Chelsea in a deal worth £40 million, but he only showed flashes of brilliance in debut season at the West London club. While the young winger scored eight goals and provided four assists in 43 appearances across all competitions, it was not enough to convince Xabi Alonso to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

Alonso sanctioned his exit soon after arriving at Stamford Bridge. Garnacho’s loan stint with Aston Villa has not started well, as the Argentine international has managed only 31 minutes of game time in three Premier League outings thus far. Despite that, his stock remains high.

Explaining Garnacho’s struggles

The start to life as an Aston Villa player has been unimpressive, with Alejandro Garnacho failing to secure a single minute of game time in the UEFA Super Cup tie with Paris Saint-Germain at the onset of the 2026/27 season. The next blow came in the Premier League, with the Madrid-born winger managing only three substitute appearances.

The issues have continued in the UEFA Champions League and the EFL Cup, with Garnacho not managing any game time thus far. With George Hemmings enjoying his breakthrough at Aston Villa, securing credible involvement on the left flank has been beyond the former Manchester United prospect’s reach.

Also Read: Alejandro Garnacho’s Chelsea nightmare: Talent was never the problem

Garnacho’s early struggles resemble Harvey Elliott’s issues during his loan spell at Aston Villa last season. Elliott managed only 284 minutes in the 2025/26 season, and Villa ultimately did not activate his conditional obligation clause, with the club having a similar clause worth £43 million for the Chelsea flop. The pattern may repeat, though recent reports have claimed that the Villans see Garnacho having a future at the club.

La Liga adventure on the horizon?

La Liga links are not new for Garnacho, as reports in the summer transfer window linked the Argentine winger with Atletico Madrid. However, the Daily Mail did not specify which La Liga clubs are tracking Garnacho, with a summer move in 2027 likely if his Aston Villa situation does not improve.