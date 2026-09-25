Morgan Gibbs-White considering summer exit from Nottingham Forest

Morgan Gibbs-White is set to assess his future at Nottingham Forest next summer, with Tottenham among the Premier League clubs keen to sign the 26-year-old.

Nottingham Forest are likely to worry about the future of Morgan Gibbs-White next summer, as the in-form 26-year-old Premier League playmaker could assess his options then, according to a report by Football Insider. A host of Premier League teams could show interest, with Tottenham still thought to be keen on the England international.

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis played a key role in keeping Gibbs-White at the club in the summer of 2025, and later persuaded the playmaker to sign a three-year deal. The club owner had accused Tottenham of illegally contacting the player’s agent, an issue that could have led to legal battles between the two clubs, but it was quickly defused by the renewal.

Gibbs-White delivered 18 goals and seven assists across all competitions last season, underlining his elite status. With his contract expiring in 2028, there is a realistic possibility that Forest could lose him next summer if his desire for Champions League football outweighs the club’s project.

Champions League ambitions at stake

Though Forest have reportedly offered a new contract to Gibbs-White, the Nottingham Forest playmaker has shown reluctance to commit, with his sights set on Champions League football. The England international wants consistent European football, which could prompt him to seek an exit next summer, as Forest are not planning to sell him in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Next summer, Gibbs-White will enter the final year of his deal, placing the Tricky Trees in a difficult position if he refuses to extend. Earlier in the summer, there were a few key teams showing interest, but once again Forest had no desire to sell him.

One club that would be eager is Tottenham, who are understood to retain interest in a future move for the 26-year-old. However, the playmaker’s Champions League ambitions mean Spurs must finish in the top four or five to stand a realistic chance of signing him.

There is also no ruling out interest from other teams, as Manchester United are among those understood to be keen on a move next year. If Gibbs-White decides to leave Forest next summer, Tottenham, Manchester United, and others will compete for his signature.