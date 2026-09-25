Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City target Marcos Llorente move

A host of Premier League sides could be alerted to the possibility of signing Marcos Llorente on a free transfer next summer.

Marcos Llorente could leave as a free agent next summer with his Atletico Madrid contract expiring in June 2027, and per TEAMtalk, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City are all monitoring the situation. His ability to play as a midfielder and right-back in a back three or four, aligns with each clubs’ ongoing search for defensive depth.

Llorente has been a sensational signing for Atletico Madrid since his £30 million move from Real Madrid in 2019. At the time, Zinedine Zidane did not see him breaking into the midfield ahead of Federico Valverde, and Llorente found his calling across the city under Diego Simeone.

The Spaniard has gone on to make more than 300 appearances for Atletico Madrid, winning the La Liga title once in the process, and has developed into a high-quality midfielder as well as a right-back in systems using either a back three or a back four.

Atletico Madrid are pushing to renew Llorente’s deal before his June 2027 contract expiry. The possibility of his free availability has alerted multiple Premier League sides viewing him as both a right-back option and a player capable of operating in midfield.

Will Marcos Llorente move to the Premier League?

Chelsea are open to adding another versatile player who can operate in midfield as well as at right-back, especially in the complex systems deployed by Xabi Alonso. Even though Llorente will be 32 in January, his dual role as midfielder and right-back makes him valuable under Alonso’s flexible systems, although they have also been looking at younger options such as Manchester City’s Abdukodir Khusanov as per reports.

Liverpool are also alert to Llorente’s situation. The Merseyside club and Manchester City were both keen on signing Malo Gusto in the summer, and a move for Llorente may be on the cards instead. Liverpool and City were unwilling to pay the large fees required for Malo Gusto, and Llorente’s potential free-agent status addresses that cost barrier.

Liverpool had been looking for a right-back option, and given that Llorente also excels in midfield, he could be a strong signing for the Reds. There are also reported links to former player and Arsenal target Jarell Quansah, which means Liverpool are actively seeking right-back depth.

Manchester City have been in the market for a new right-back since last summer, with Tino Livramento and Gusto among the targets. They will be one of the leading clubs in the mix for Llorente, as he could add more balance to the team in the short to medium term.

Atletico Madrid are pushing for an early renewal to prevent his summer departure, meaning any Premier League move will hinge on the player’s choice and Atletico Madrid’s negotiating success.