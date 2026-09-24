Chelsea contemplating surprise move for Abdukodir Khusanov

Chelsea are considering making a surprise move for Manchester City defensive sensation Abdukodir Khusanov.

Chelsea are understood to be monitoring Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov ahead of January, according to a report by Caught Offside, with the Blues eyeing the 22-year-old as a potential centre-back option.

Three other Premier League clubs are also understood to be tracking the Uzbekistan international should his situation at the Etihad Stadium shift. The defender has shown plenty of promise since joining City at the start of 2025, but regular first-team football could become an important factor in determining his future.

Khusanov has been involved in 53 matches for City since arriving under Pep Guardiola and has also managed to get on the scoresheet. He has started six games under new boss Enzo Maresca this season, but was left on the bench for City’s last two Premier League outings.

Chelsea could push for another centre-back

That change in his involvement is something Chelsea are monitoring closely. The Blues could be in the market for another centre-back in January after making a difficult start to the new Premier League campaign. Chelsea have conceded 12 goals in their opening five league games, leaving their defensive options under greater scrutiny.

Chelsea have five centre-back options in their ranks but have yet to identify a convincing pairing, opening a window for reinforcement. That could encourage the club to consider another addition when the transfer window reopens.

Khusanov has emerged as an interesting possibility because of his age, potential and experience at the highest level. Despite being only 22, he has already spent close to two years competing for one of the biggest clubs in English football.

His physical presence and aggressive defending style mark him as a long-term asset. However, his development now depends heavily on whether he can continue receiving enough opportunities at the Etihad.

Chelsea could therefore see an opening if Khusanov finds himself spending more time on the bench over the coming months. A move to Stamford Bridge could offer first-team regularity, while Chelsea would secure a young defender with great upside.

Manchester City will be reluctant to sell one of their most exciting young defenders, but lack of game time could result in the youngster seeking a move away, given the amount of interest in his services.