Newcastle United face Barcelona competition in Bo Hegland chase

Newcastle United will face stiff competition from Spanish giants Barcelona in their pursuit of Norwegian sensation Bo Hegland.

Newcastle are preparing to revive their interest in Djurgarden midfielder Bo Hegland in January, but face competition from Barcelona for the Norwegian youth international’s signature, according to Football Insider.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable season in the Swedish Allsvenskan, registering eight goals and 15 assists in 22 appearances. Overall, he has contributed towards 26 goals in 27 matches across competitions.

His performances have attracted attention from several clubs, with Newcastle among those who explored a potential move during the summer. However, Hegland was not interested in leaving Djurgarden at that stage, meaning the Magpies were unable to make progress on a deal.

Newcastle United will reignite their pursuit of Bo Hegland

Hegland has indicated that he was not looking to leave during the summer, but with the Swedish season approaching its conclusion, a move after the campaign could be more appealing. Newcastle are therefore planning to revive their interest when the January window opens.

The Magpies have identified midfield as an area that could require further strengthening, with Hegland viewed as a player capable of adding greater creativity to their options.

Newcastle lost considerable quality and experience during the summer, with Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali all departing. While the club have brought in replacements, Hegland’s versatility could give them another attacking dimension.

Hegland is most comfortable operating as a No.10, but he can also play in wider attacking positions and contribute from deeper midfield roles. His creativity and ability to influence games from different areas of the pitch are understood to be particularly appealing to Newcastle.

Barcelona could cause problems for Newcastle United

However, Barcelona’s emergence as a serious contender has complicated the situation. The Catalan giants have now joined the race for Hegland and have had scouts present at his recent matches. The Spanish club have left a positive impression on the youngster, strengthening their position in the race.

Hegland’s versatility could also explain Barcelona’s interest. They already have Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo among their options in the No.10 position, but the 22-year-old could provide another player capable of operating between the lines while also offering flexibility elsewhere in midfield and attack.