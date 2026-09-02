Newcastle United run rule over Bo Hegland this week

Newcastle United scouted Norwegian attacking sensation Bo Hegland ahead of a potential transfer next year.

Newcastle United have stepped up their scouting of Djurgarden attacking midfielder Bo Hegland, with representatives from the Premier League club watching the Norwegian in action this week. The 22-year-old is attracting a lot of interest from across Europe on the back of an outstanding campaign in Sweden.

According to Fotbollskanalen, Newcastle scouts travelled to Sweden to watch the Norwegian attacking midfielder in action. The Magpies are monitoring him ahead of a future move. Meanwhile, Anderlecht and Lorient are also understood to have shown specific interest.

The Tyneside club’s scouts were present for Djurgarden’s meeting with Mjallby on Monday, and Hegland gave them plenty to admire. The Stockholm club cruised to a 4-0 victory, with the Norwegian youth international registering two assists while completing 87 per cent of his passes.

Hegland was deployed as an attacking midfielder but regularly drifted towards the left side, an ability to move between the lines that featured prominently in his contribution to Djurgarden’s attacking play.

Bo Hegland’s sensational rise has been noticed

The youngster’s numbers explain why his performances have started attracting attention beyond Sweden. He has scored six goals and provided 14 assists in 18 Allsvenskan appearances this season, taking his overall tally to 23 goal contributions in 23 matches across competitions.

Newcastle are in the process of reshaping their squad after selling several important players during the summer. The Magpies have also focused on recruiting young players with significant development potential, making Hegland a profile that could fit their longer-term strategy.

The Norwegian prospect only joined Djurgarden from Moss a year ago but has quickly developed into one of the most productive attacking players in the Swedish top flight. His creativity, passing range and movement have made him an increasingly influential figure for the Stockholm side.

However, there is no indication that Newcastle are looking to make an offer just yet. Hegland is reportedly happy at Djurgarden and is not actively pushing for a move away from the club. That could make negotiations more complicated for any interested side. Hegland is also contracted with Djurgarden until the end of the 2029 season, giving the Swedish club a strong position.