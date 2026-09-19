Newcastle United are expected to rekindle their interest in midfielder Bo Hegland after the player reportedly indicated he is ready to leave Swedish club Djurgarden in January.

According to a report by Football Insider, the Magpies were unable to pursue the 23-year-old during the summer but may now revisit their pursuit as they continue to strengthen their midfield. The Djurgarden star is repoteldy ready to leave for a new challenge in Janayr, as the Magpies might be interested in pursuing him again.

Newcastle United endured a challenging summer transfer window, with major questions raised over how they would rebuild their midfield following several departures. The exits of experienced players such as Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes left significant gaps in the squad, requiring extensive work in the transfer market.

As a result, the Magpies began rebuilding their midfield with several interesting additions. They signed Sean Steur from Ajax as one of their first arrivals, followed by the addition of Aladji Bamba from AS Monaco. However, they still needed at least one more player to provide sufficient depth for the season ahead.

Newcastle United eventually signed Nico Gonzalez from Manchester City, but they could target another midfielder during the next transfer window. According to the report, that player could be Djurgarden star Bo Hegland, who was already attracting interest from the Magpies during the summer.

Newcastle to rekindle Bo Hegland interest

Hegland has recorded eight goals and 14 assists in 21 appearances for Djurgarden this season in the Swedish Allsvenskan. The promising midfielder, who is capable of playing centrally or in an attacking midfield role, provides flexibility Newcastle have sought since Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes departed. His ability to operate in multiple positions aligns with the club’s broader rebuild after a challenging summer transfer window.

Newcastle’s long-standing interest suggests a deeper profile match beyond this season’s form. The Tyneside outfit have reportedly monitored Hegland closely, and his recent willingness to depart Djurgarden after resisting a summer exit could accelerate discussions in the coming weeks.

Hegland remains contracted until the end of 2029, which gives Djurgarden significant leverage should Newcastle move to bring the midfielder to the Premier League in January. The Swedish club would be in a strong position to demand a substantial fee, though no valuation has yet been publicly discussed.