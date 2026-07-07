Sean Steur set to join Newcastle United as deal agreed

Ajax midfield wonderkid Sean Steur is on the verge of joining Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Sean Steur has been the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing multiple midfielders ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have had their sights set on the 18-year-old Ajax prodigy.

A report by Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie has revealed more details on the upcoming move, as Newcastle United will pay £20 million plus £3 million in add-ons to Ajax. Meanwhile, the Dutchman will arrive in Newcastle on Tuesday evening before undergoing his medical tests on Wednesday.

Who is Sean Steur?

Sean Steur is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominece in his homeland. Born in Purmerend, the 18-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in the Netherlands, starting his youth career at RKAV Volendam before graduating from the youth division at Ajax.

The Dutch wonderkid has already broken into the first-team squad at Ajax, making 26 appearances thus far while chipping in with one goal and two assists. Meanwhile, Steur’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with the Premier League his next destination.

Why are Newcastle United signing Steur?

Newcastle United’s interest in Sean Steur makes sense. The Magpies are scouring the market for a versatile midfielder, as Sandro Tonali has joined Tottenham Hotspur in a big-money deal this summer. Additionally, Joe Willock faces an uncertain future at St. James’ Park, while Joelinton will turn 30 later this year.

So, Newcastle United must pursue multiple midfielders during the off-season, with Johan Manzambi another top target for the Tyneside outfit. However, Steur can be the long-term replacement for Tonali due to his ability on the ball and defensive acumen.

Also Read: Five signings Newcastle United must make with Sandro Tonali’s £100 million to rebuild into a top-four force

Meanwhile, widespread reports have linked Steur with other Premier League giants, they must look elsewhere for a new midfielder now. Per Keith Downie, Ross Wilson has been instrumental in clinching the deal, with Newcastle United poised to secure the Dutch midfielder’s services in a deal worth £20 million.