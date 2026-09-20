Tottenham unwilling to sell Mathys Tel despite Roberto De Zerbi clash

Mathys Tel’s future is not under scrutiny despite the reported run-in with Roberto De Zerbi, as Tottenham are not planning an exit.

According to a report by Football Insider, Tel’s future is not expected to become a subject of speculation, as Tottenham are not planning to sell him. The French attacker’s future came under discussion following a public run-in with manager Roberto De Zerbi after the draw with Everton, but rumours of a fallout have since been quashed.

Tel’s time at Tottenham has not been smooth since he joined the club in January 2025. The attacker later made his move permanent in a deal worth a reported £30 million, but he has yet to fully settle into the team, at least based on the current perception.

A post-match exchange with De Zerbi following the goalless draw with Everton caught the attention of the media. The manager appeared animated while explaining things to Tel in publicly recorded footage, which may have opened the door to speculation about the player’s future at the club. To make matters worse, Tel did not feature in the subsequent home defeat to Aston Villa, fuelling further speculation.

Tottenham not planning to sell Mathys Tel

The speculation surrounding Tel is not a new concern. According to the report, the young winger had considered the possibility of leaving if he could not be guaranteed regular playing time. So far, however, the Frenchman has started five of Tottenham’s six matches this season, and the club had no intention of entertaining offers for him during the summer.

There were reported links with Galatasaray, while the versatile forward was also linked with a move to Spain, where Real Betis were reportedly interested. Nevertheless, De Zerbi has used him effectively, and with no indication of a fallout between the manager and Tel, the Frenchman is expected to play an important role this season.

Tottenham are therefore likely to quash any speculation surrounding Tel’s immediate future and rule out the possibility of an exit in the near term. Any suitors considering a move for the Frenchman ahead of the January transfer window may have to wait, potentially until the summer.