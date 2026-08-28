Galatasaray submit loan offer to sign Mathys Tel

Galatasaray will attempt to sign 21-year-old French attacking prospect Mathys Tel from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to a report by Turkish outlet Fanatik, Mathys Tel remains the subject of interest from Galatasaray. The 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig winners are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have “accelerated their efforts” to land the 21-year-old Tottenham Hotspur winger.

Per Fanatik, the Yellow-Reds have approached Tottenham to discuss a late deal for Tel. The North London giants have received an offer from Galatasaray for a loan deal, though the specifics of the proposal remain unknown.

How has Mathys Tel fared at Tottenham?

Mathys Tel has experienced frustrations since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Bayern Munich. The Frenchman initially joined the North London club on loan in February 2025 before converting to a permanent deal for €35 million last summer.

However, the 21-year-old has yet to become a regular starter for Tottenham, and he managed only 1,688 minutes of game time in 38 outings in the 2025/26 season while chipping in with four goals and two assists. Nevertheless, the versatile French attacker’s stock remains high, as he can reprise multiple roles in the final third.

Will Tel opt for a move to Turkiye?

Galatasaray’s long-standing interest in Mathys Tel makes sense. The 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig winners are scouring the market for a versatile forward, as they have seen Mauro Icardi depart as a free agent. Additionally, Wilfried Zaha’s departure has created the need to recruit a wide attacker, with Leroy Sane reportedly facing an uncertain future at the club.

Several wingers, including Rafael Leao, have thus emerged on Galatasaray’s wishlist, with Tel also a viable target. The Frenchman’s availability to play as a wide attacker and a striker adds to his appeal, making him a one-stop solution for Cimbom.

However, recent reports have suggested that Tottenham would prefer to keep the youngster despite his frustration. That poses a substantial hurdle for Galatasaray ahead of talks with the North London club for the French attacker’s signature after making an initial offer for a loan move.