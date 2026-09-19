Newcastle United ready to sanction Nick Woltemade sale next summer

Newcastle United are ready to consider a permanent sale of Nick Woltemade amid expected interest from European heavyweights.

Newcastle United are considering a permanent sale of forward Nick Woltemade, who is currently on loan at Juventus. According to a report by Football Insider, the Magpies are ready to entertain offers from European clubs, with Bayern Munich also thought to be interested in the German international.

Woltemade’s form on Tyneside did not meet expectations, recording 11 goals and five assists in 51 appearances. Having signed from Stuttgart in a club-record deal worth £69 million, his arrival raised eyebrows given the level of interest he had attracted at the time.

Conflicting summer reports suggested neither side sought an exit, but Juventus showed late interest and eventually signed him on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

As Fabrizio Romano reported, the deal does not include a purchase option. The absence of a purchase option suggested Newcastle still believed Woltemade could become a first-team asset, but the late departure raised questions about manager Matthias Jaissle’s confidence in the forward.

Newcastle United ready to sell Nick Woltemade?

The arrival of Mathias Fernandez-Pardo further paved the way for the loan move, confirming that new ownership was shifting attacking priorities.

Juventus could strengthen their hand if Woltemade performs at a high level and helps resolve the goalscoring problems they experienced last term. The 24-year-old has already scored his first goal for the outfit in their Europa League victory over NEC and will hope to continue making an impression.

While Juventus could position themselves strongly in the race, any move will depend on the asking price Newcastle set for the forward. Should Juventus withdraw, Bayern Munich are also reportedly interested in the attacker, as they were before he joined the Magpies.

The Bavarian giants could offer Woltemade a route back to the Bundesliga, while reports have suggested that they may view him as a potential long-term replacement for Harry Kane. There have reportedly been discussions over a new contract for the England captain, but even if he commits his future to Bayern, the outfit will eventually need to find a suitable successor. Woltemade could fit that role.

Newcastle will hope Woltemade enjoys a productive campaign to maximise his resale value; the Magpies will demand a significant fee, as with several recent departures. Given the level of interest from across Europe, the forward is not expected to return to St. James’ Park.