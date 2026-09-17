Chelsea considering 2027 move for Xavi Espart

Chelsea will attempt to sign 19-year-old Spanish youth international Xavi Espart from Barcelona next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Xavi Espart is “starting to attract attention due to his emergence” in Barcelona’s first-team squad. That, coupled with the 19-year-old defensive prodigy’s contract situation, has compelled clubs to consider a move ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

Per Fichajes, Espart has a release clause worth €20 million in his contract with Barcelona, with the valuation adding to his appeal for Chelsea, apart from his versatility. However, the report claims that the Blaugrana will attempt to tie the young Spaniard to a new contract soon, raising his exit clause to €150 million

Xavi Espart and his quick progress so far

Xavi Espart is the latest promising prospect in his homeland to rise in prominence and graduate from Barcelona’s fabled La Masia setup. Born in Barcelona, the 19-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in Spain, rising through the ranks at La Masia before breaking into the first-team squad in the second half of the 2025/26 season.

The teenage prospect, who has featured 11 times for Barcelona, has made quick progress under Hansi Flick, and he has been a regular in the 2026/27 season thus far, making five La Liga appearances while chipping in with one goal and two assists in 440 minutes of game time. Meanwhile, the Spanish youth international has attracted interest from several high-profile clubs through his performances.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Chelsea’s interest in Xavi Espart is understandable. The West London club signed Marco Palestra in the summer transfer window. However, Malo Gusto faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge amid his links with Liverpool and Manchester City, though Chelsea’s price tag remains an issue for the Frenchman’s suitors.

Additionally, the Blues need a centre-back to compete with Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill and Josh Acheampong. Espart, who can play any role in the backline, has thus emerged as a viable target for Chelsea, as he can be an option on the right flank while providing an alternative to the centre-backs and the left wing-backs.

The €20 million release clause is compelling Chelsea to push for a deal, though Barcelona’s attempts to tie the young Spanish defender to a new contract puts a spanner in the works for his prospective suitors, including Manchester United, who recently showed interest. However, until a renewal is set in stone, Chelsea will remain in contention for a deal next year.