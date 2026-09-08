Manchester United line up €60 million move for Xavi Espart

Manchester United will look to sign 19-year-old Spanish youth international Xavi Espart from Barcelona next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Xavi Espart is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a versatile full-back in one of the next two transfer windows, and they have set their sights on the 19-year-old Barcelona homegrown prospect.

Per Fichajes, the reigning La Liga champions have already received a bid worth €60 million from Manchester United, though the report claims it is unclear if it is a formal bid. Additionally, the report suggests that Barcelona’s stance on the young Spaniard’s departure remains unclear.

Xavi Espart and his young career so far

Xavi Espart is the latest promising prospect in his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Barcelona, the 19-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in Spain, rising through the ranks at La Masia before breaking into the first-team squad in the second half of the 2025/26 season.

The teenage prospect, who has appeared ten times for Barcelona, has made quick progress under Hansi Flick, and he has been a regular in the 2026/27 season thus far, making four La Liga appearances while chipping in with two assists in 360 minutes of game time. Meanwhile, the Spanish youth international has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs through his performances.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Manchester United’s interest in Xavi Espart is understandable. While Michael Carrick has two right-backs in his squad, Noussair Mazraoui’s long-term future remains uncertain after his links with AC Milan in the summer transfer window.

Espart has thus emerged as a viable target for Manchester United, as he can be an alternative to Diogo Dalot on the right flank. Additionally, the Spaniard’s ability to play as a left-back and a midfielder adds to his appeal, as he can provide cover in multiple positions if he moves to Old Trafford.

A bid worth €60 million can be appealing for a club that has struggled financially for a few years. However, with Barcelona’s stance unclear, a move to Manchester United is contingent on how the Catalan giants respond to the proposal in the coming weeks.