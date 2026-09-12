Crystal Palace, Fulham retain Raphael Le Guen interest

Crystal Palace and Fulham have retained their interest in signing 20-year-old French defensive sensation Raphael Le Guen from Stade Brestois 29.

According to a report by French outlet Le 10 Sport, Crystal Palace and Fulham “could make another attempt this winter” to sign Raphael Le Guen. Additionally, other clubs are also closely monitoring the 20-year-old Stade Brestois 29 centre-back’s progress at the Ligue 1 club.

Per Le 10 Sport, Le Guen spoke with Pierre Sage when Crystal Palace launched multiple bids to sign him in the summer transfer window. However, Brest are understood to be aware that Le Guen could represent their next major sale if he departs, and the club will aim to increase his valuation accordingly.

Who is Raphael Le Guen?

Raphael Le Guen is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Quimper, the 20-year-old spent his formative years in France, starting his youth career with Chateaulin FC before graduating from the youth division at Stade Brestois 29.

The French defensive prospect has already broken into the Ligue 1 club’s first-team squad, amassing over 500 minutes of game time in nine appearances thus far. The player has started all three Ligue 1 games for Brest this season, accumulating 270 minutes of game time. Meanwhile, Le Guen’s progress at the senior level and age-group football has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and an adventure in the Premier League may be on the cards.

London calling?

Crystal Palace wanted to sign Raphael Le Guen in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as it is unclear if Axel Disasi will remain at Selhurst Park beyond the 2026/27 season. Additionally, Takehiro Tomiyasu is only a short-term solution for the South London club. So, as the Eagles attempt to fill the void of Marc Guehi and Maxence Lacroix, a young prospect like Le Guen is a credible option.

As for Fulham, the Cottagers were also keen on signing the Frenchman in the summer. The continued interest may appear surprising, considering they signed David Affengruber in a deadline-day move. However, with Calvin Bassey recently emerging as a target for Inter Milan, Fulham must consider an alternative if the Nigerian international leaves.

Meanwhile, despite Brest’s acknowledgement that Le Guen could be their “next big sale” when he departs, the report makes no mention of a price tag. However, given his long-term contract with Brest, any valuation for the French centre-back is expected to be substantial.