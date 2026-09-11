Leeds United join race to sign Julian Hall from New York Red Bulls

Leeds United will look to sign 18-year-old American attacking sensation Julian Hall from New York Red Bulls next year.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Julian Hall is also the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker next year, and they have their sights set on the 18-year-old New York Red Bulls attacking prodigy.

However, per TEAMtalk, Aston Villa will face stiff competition from Leeds United for his signature, with several other clubs keen on securing his services. The report has listed the suitors, with AS Monaco, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, BlueCo, and the City Football Group also eager to land him.

Who is Julian Hall?

Julian Hall is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in New York, the 18-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in the USA, rising through the ranks at the New York Red Bulls academy before breaking into the first-team squad at the MLS club.

The American striker has enjoyed his breakthrough in the 2026 season, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists in 26 appearances across all competitions, averaging around 135 minutes. His progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs across Europe.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s interest in Julian Hall is understandable. The West Midlands club signed Nicolas Jackson in the summer, replacing Ollie Watkins after his move to Al-Hilal. However, Tammy Abraham’s long-term future remains uncertain after his links with Everton, Leeds United and Ipswich Town in the summer.

As for Leeds United, the West Yorkshire club wanted to sign a striker in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. Leeds need a reliable alternative to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as Lukas Nmecha has proven inconsistent since arriving at Elland Road.

Meanwhile, reports this year have also linked Hall with Real Madrid, and with a host of other suitors including AS Monaco, Atletico Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund also keen on his signature, a move to Leeds United can only materialise if they move to tempt all parties quickly.