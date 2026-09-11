Ian Maatsen in advanced talks to sign new Aston Villa contract

Ian Maatsen is closing in on signing a new contract with Aston Villa, with the West Midlands club advancing talks with the 24-year-old Dutch full-back.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Ian Maatsen has been the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils were eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the summer transfer window, and they had their sights set on the 24-year-old Aston Villa defender.

However, a deal did not materialise, as Aston Villa immediately rejected Manchester United’s enquiry. The Villans had no interest in parting ways with the Dutchman, and per Football Insider, talks between the two parties over a new contract have intensified, with a renewal only a matter of time.

Ian Maatsen and his Aston Villa journey so far

Ian Maatsen has made gradual progress since joining Aston Villa from Chelsea in a deal worth £37.5 million in July 2024. The 24-year-old arrived at the West Midlands club with an impressive reputation after solid loan stints with Burnley and Borussia Dortmund. However, he had to share game time with Lucas Digne in his first two seasons with Villa before becoming a first-choice starter.

The Dutch defender has made nearly 100 appearances for Aston Villa thus far while chipping in with three goals and four assists. Meanwhile, he has featured in every game this term, accumulating 427 minutes of game time in five outings. Meanwhile, Maatsen’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United.

Manchester United’s left-back search

Manchester United’s interest in Ian Maatsen has been understandable. The Red Devils have been scouring the market for a left-back, as Luke Shaw remains the only specialist senior option for the position in Michael Carrick’s squad. Patrick Dorgu featured as a left-back in the UEFA Champions League tie with Sabah but has been transitioning into a winger under Carrick.

However, even if Dorgu starts featuring as a left-back regularly, Manchester United will need a long-term solution for the position, as Shaw is on the wrong side of 30. Several candidates, including Lewis Hall, thus remain on United’s wishlist, with Maatsen also a viable target. However, the Dutchman appears set to commit his long-term future to Aston Villa.

Aston Villa’s strategic move

Aston Villa devised the plan to tie Maatsen to a new long-term contract when Manchester United’s interest emerged. While the Netherlands international has nearly four years remaining in his current deal, Villa’s decision to push for a renewal is sensible, as they can preserve his value while securing his immediate commitment to Unai Emery’s project. An agreement is expected as talks between the two parties advance.