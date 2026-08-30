Aston Villa devise plan to keep Ian Maatsen amid Manchester United links

Aston Villa have already overseen significant changes at left-back this summer, with Lucas Digne leaving for Paris Saint-Germain and Matteo Ruggeri arriving from Atletico Madrid.

That activity has not stopped further speculation surrounding Unai Emery’s options in the position, particularly with Manchester United assessing, including Ian Maatsen, potential left-backs as Michael Carrick looks to strengthen his squad.

However, Villa have no intention of losing Ian Maatsen according to Sky Sports. The Midlands club are instead preparing to offer the Netherlands international a new contract, effectively shutting the door on a late move to Old Trafford.

Aston Villa move to secure Maatsen future

Manchester United are understood to have explored Maatsen’s potential availability ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, although there has been no direct contact between the two clubs. Aston Villa’s stance is clear, that the 24-year-old is not for sale.

Maatsen started the opening Premier League fixture against Brighton and remains an important part of Emery’s plans despite Ruggeri’s arrival. The West Midlands outfit are now expected to underline that commitment by offering him fresh terms.

The defender only arrived from Chelsea in 2024 for around £37.5 million, and the club see little reason to entertain interest so soon after making that substantial investment. Having already allowed Digne to leave, selling Maatsen would also significantly alter Villa’s depth on the left side.

Manchester United assessing left-back market

Manchester United’s interest forms part of a broader assessment of possible left-back targets. Luke Shaw is currently Carrick’s only established senior specialist in the position, although Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot can provide cover. New midfield arrival Carlos Baleba is another emergency option.

Youngster Harry Amass is expected to depart, most likely on loan, increasing the need for Manchester United to consider their longer-term plans. Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall has also been admired, but he is similarly unavailable. The Reds Devils could consequently delay major investment in the position until one of the next two transfer windows, particularly given their current financial situation.

Aston Villa’s position leaves Manchester United with little room to manoeuvre. Maatsen is young, Premier League-proven and capable of offering attacking quality from the left, so it is understandable why United explored his availability. But Villa have already sold Digne and clearly regard Maatsen as part of their future. Offering him a new contract would reinforce that message.

Unless something changes dramatically before the deadline, Manchester United will need to look elsewhere, or wait until a future window to make their major left-back investment in the final days of the summer transfer window.